January 06 2018
|
Tevet, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Roy Moore's Jewish lawyer is Christian

By JTA
January 5, 2018 19:04

Martin Wishnatsky considers himself a "Jewish person who has accepted Christ."

1 minute read.



cross star of david

A cross and a star of david. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Jewish lawyer Roy Moore’s wife invoked to defend the candidate against charges of antisemitism is, in fact, a convert to Christianity.

Kayla Moore told Al.com, an Alabama news site, on Thursday that when she said last month, as the Alabama Senate race headed into its final stretch, that “one of our attorneys is a Jew,” she was referring to Martin Wishnatsky.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Wishnatsky, 73, converted to Christianity when he was 33. He was first a Mormon and then an evangelical Christian.

After obtaining a law degree in his 60s, Wishnatsky clerked for Roy Moore when Moore was Alabama’s chief justice, and now works for the advocacy group run by the Moores, the Foundation for Moral Law.

He has long been active in the anti-abortion movement and served 18 months in prison for blocking abortion clinics.

Wishnatsky told Al.com that he was raised in a Conservative Jewish home in New Jersey and had a bar mitzvah.

He has a doctorate in political science from Harvard and worked for a while as a stockbroker. Wishnatsky considers himself “a Jewish person who has accepted Christ.”

Jewish religious law considers all born Jews as Jews for life, although they are subject to excommunication if they convert. Israel’s Law of Return, which extends accelerated citizenship to ethnic Jews, excludes those who have converted to another religion.

Kayla Moore was responding to critical coverage of her husband’s suggestion that the liberal Jewish philanthropist George Soros was headed to hell because he had not accepted salvation. Her statement at a rally just before the election — which Moore lost narrowly — exacerbated the problem, with Jewish commentators saying she was playing to Jewish stereotypes.

Kayla Moore’s remarks at the rally suggested that she was referring to Jewish converts to Christianity.

“We have very close friends that are Jewish and are rabbis and we also fellowship with them,” she said. “Fellowship” used as a verb generally refers to Christians joining together.

There had been speculation that Kayla Moore had been referring to Richard Jaffe, a Birmingham attorney who had represented the Moores’ son, Caleb, on a drug charge. Jaffe said he was offended by the reference and that he backed Moore’s opponent, and the election victor, Doug Jones.


Related Content

January 4, 2018
Neo-Nazi has Jewish relatives on both sides of family

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 10
    Jerusalem
    11 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut