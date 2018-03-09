March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May

The film follows the life and times of the trailblazing Supreme Court Justice.

By
March 9, 2018 07:47
1 minute read.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (photo credit: COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STAT)

Looking for a new film for spring?

A new documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released on Wednesday ahead of the film's premiere in May.

The biopic follows the life and times of the Notorious RBG, as she is affectionately known, and her trailblazing as a woman in a heavily male-dominated field.

Ginsburg graduated from Columbia Law School in 1959, having transferred from Harvard Law School, where she was one of only a handful of women in a class with some 500 men.



"I became a lawyer when women were not wanted by the legal profession," she says in the trailer.

Ginsburg said she saw herself as a kind of "kindergarten teacher" for male judges and lawyers who "didn't think sex discrimination existed. "

And unsurprisingly, the clip shows videos of the justice's infamous workouts. A two-time cancer survivor, at 84, she still follows a rigorous fitness plan.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, under President Bill Clinton, making her the third-most senior judge on the court. She was the second woman to be appointed to the court, and the first Jewish woman to be a Supreme Court Justice.


