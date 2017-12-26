Jerusalem police arrest 13 in Arab neighborhoods while city builds, renovates

In an overnight operation early Tuesday in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Silwan and Ras al-Amud, police arrested 13 suspects for throwing rocks and firebombs at security forces’ vehicles.



This comes as another step in “Operation 700,” in which police carry out mass arrests in a certain area in east Jerusalem, while the Jerusalem Municipality builds and renovates the same neighborhood.





Jerusalem Police District commander Asst.-Ch. Yoram Halevy said the operation targets terrorist activities and criminals who are involved in disrupting public order, while also improving the quality of life of law-abiding residents.During the operation, police and municipality workers painted sidewalks, installed street signs and removed road hazards. The police said two illegal gas cylinders that posed a danger to the public were removed.“This activity is a direct continuation of the war on crime and terrorism, which police carry out against those who are involved in violent protests against citizens and security forces,” the police said in the statement.“The direct outcome of these complicated operations can be seen on the ground in the growing bond between the law-abiding residents with police and the municipality and in the local residents’ growing sense of security,” the statement read.In November, the police carried out a similar operation in the A-Tur neighborhood in which 20 residents were arrested. At the time, Ir Amim researcher Aviv Tatarsky told The Jerusalem Post the operation’s intent of tying municipal services with mass arrests was a faulty approach that appears arrogant in the eyes of the local Arab residents.“They are entitled to receive proper garbage collection and other municipal services,” he said. “It is unthinkable that the mayor has linked providing basic services to the residents with sending armed forces in the middle of the night to a residential neighborhood... It clearly shows a patronizing attitude.”