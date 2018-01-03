Top PA official claims Trump is threatening to starve Palestinian children

Top Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat claimed that United States President Donald Trump has threatened to "starve Palestinian children in refugee camps and [to] deny their natural rights to health and education" if the PA doesn't endorse his terms, according to a press release issued by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) on Wednesday.



This comes after Trump issued a tweet on Tuesday implying that the US would cut off assistance to the Palestinians because they give the US “no appreciation and respect” and are “no longer willing to talk peace” with Israel.





It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018