January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Top PA official claims Trump is threatening to starve Palestinian children

By
January 3, 2018 21:07

Friction between the Palestinian Authority and the White House is growing.

1 minute read.



Saeb Erekat

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Top Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat claimed that United States President Donald Trump has threatened to "starve Palestinian children in refugee camps and [to] deny their natural rights to health and education" if the PA doesn't endorse his terms, according to a press release issued by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) on Wednesday.

This comes after Trump issued a tweet on Tuesday implying that the US would cut off assistance to the Palestinians because they give the US “no appreciation and respect” and are “no longer willing to talk peace” with Israel.

Tensions between Palestinians and the US have been high since Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month. In November, the US also threatened to close the PLO's offices in Washington. Both these events have shaken the PLO's trust in the US as a broker of peace negotiations.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has stated on several occasions that the Palestinians will no longer cooperate with the US as an interlocutor in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The PLO ended its statement by calling upon Trump to "stand on the right side of history, to respect international law and to stop encouraging international anarchy and violations of the basic requirements of peace."


