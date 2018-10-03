Alexander B. Pevzner

Alex Pevzner is the Founding Director of The Chinese Media Center (CMC),the School of Media Studies of The College of Management Academic Studies, Rishon LeZion, Israel. CMC, the first such center in Israel and one of the few globally, connects Israel and the Chinese media in a systematic dialogue and professional exchange, and trains the future generation of Israeli media leaders, providing them with the practical tools and skills that prepare them for actual work with Chinese media.

