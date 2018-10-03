Alon Ben-Meir

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University and is also a Senior Fellow and the Middle East Project Director at the World Policy Institute. Dr. Ben-Meir is an expert on Middle East politics and affairs, specializing in peace negotiations between Israel and the Arab states. For the past 25 years, he has operated as a liaison between top Middle Eastern officials and has been directly involved in various high-level negotiations.

Facebook Dr. Ben-Meir at http://www.facebook.com/alon.benmeir



Follow Dr. Ben-Meir on Twitter @AlonBenMeir



View Dr. Ben-Meir's website/blog at www.alonben-meir.com/