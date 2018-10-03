David Rosenberg

David Rosenberg has reported from Israel on business, economics and politics for more than two decades. He was Israel bureau chief for Bloomberg News and business editor of The Jerusalem Post, and earlier worked as a correspondent for Reuters and Dow Jones. His opinion pieces have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Jerusalem Report among others. David is the author of the book Cloning Silicon Valley: Inside the World's High Tech Hotspots (Pearson/Prentice Hall, 2001), a survey of high technology centers around the world and the factors that go into building the culture of innovation and entrepreneurialism. He contributed a chapter on The Israeli Economy for Israel: An Introduction, edited by Barry Rubin (Yale University Press, forthcoming 2011). His next book, Israel: The Knowledge Economy and Its Costs will be published by Palgrave Macmillan in 2012.

Email David at [email protected]