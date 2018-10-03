Ilanit Chernick

Ilanit Chernick is a journalist and copy editor for The Jerusalem Post.



She covers a range of genres including South Africa-Israel affairs, Southern African Jewry and features on a variety of topics both in Israel and abroad, including Jews and DNA, the Cape Town water crisis and the African Migrant deportations.



Chernick was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. She earned a BA in English and History as well as a post-graduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies at Wits University. She was the conflict, crime and environmental affairs reporter for South Africa's largest newspaper, The Star, for three years prior to making aliya in July 2017.



Chernick has interviewed several well-known figures both in Israel and abroad, including Jerusalem and Environmental Affairs Minister Zeev Elkin, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Rabbi Ken Spiro, Nissim Black and Prince Harry, to name a few. @LanC_02

