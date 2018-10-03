Joanna Shebson

Joanna Shebson is a mother of three living in Jerusalem with her husband and kids. She made aliyah in 2007 from Los Angeles with an MBA and a love for children's marketing. Starting out as a mommy blogger, Joanna created Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com) and has grown it into a successful tourism business. She is dedicated to sharing the most up-to-date information about activities, attractions, events and FUN for families in the Jerusalem area. Joanna writes the "Behind the Fun In Jerusalem"column in the In Jerusalem section of the Jerusalem Post. She has appeared on the tv show "House Hunters Jerusalem" and is always looking for new ways to spread her love for Jerusalem.

