Yoel Hasson

Yoel Hasson is an Israeli politician and member of the Knesset. Hasson became involved in Israeli politics from a young age. In 1997, at the age of 24, He began working as a parliamentary consultant for MK Uzi Landau, when Landau served as chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. From 1998 to 2001, Hasson acted as national head of Beitar. After the Likud won the 2001 elections and Ariel Sharon became Prime Minister, Hasson was appointed head of the Public Affairs Division in the Prime Ministers Office. Prior to the legislative elections on March 2015, Hasson was involved in the process of establishing the "Zionist Union", which is a political union between the Labor Party led by Isaac Herzog and Hatnuah Party led by Tzipi Livni. In January 2015 he joined the list of "Zionist Union" and was placed 16th. After the elections, which won the "Zionist Union" 24 seats, he was appointed deputy speaker of the Knesset. He serves as a member of the House Committee an

