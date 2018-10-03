Alex Rose

Alex Rose was born in South Africa in 1935 and lived there until leaving for the US in 1977 where he spent 26 years. He is an engineering consultant. For 18 years he worked for Westinghouse until age 60 whereupon he became self-employed. He was also formerly on the Executive of Americans for a Safe Israel and a founding member of CAMERA, New York (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America - www.camera.org and today one of the largest media monitoring organizations concerned with accuracy and balanced reporting on Israel). In 2003 he and his wife came to live in Israel and they reside in Ashkelon.

