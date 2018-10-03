Alfredo Saltiel

Alfredo Saltiel was born in Athens, Greece and has been working in the private sector since his early adolescence in various European countries such as the UK, Portugal, Italy and Greece. As a candidate for European Parliament (2014) running with the liberals of Greece, the ALDE party and the European Federalist Party, Alfredo Saltiel's vision is to assist the European integration further so as to form - in future times - a European Federation where Israel should be amongst the most favorable allies. Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/alfredosaltiel Twitter: www.twitter.com/alfredosaltiel Email: [email protected]

