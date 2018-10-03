Andre Lajst
"Andre Lajst, originally from Sao Paulo Brazil, made aliyah in 2006. He studied for his BA and MA in government at the IDC, specializing in Counter-Terrorism, Middle East and Homeland Security. Andre served in the Israel Air Force as a researcher for two years and today lives in Tel Aviv, still continuing his studies at IDC, and running a human resources company that helps Olim and foreign language speakers to find employment. He can be reached at [email protected]''
