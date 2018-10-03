03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
For the love of teens...and Israel

Deb Kardon-Schwartz

Deb Kardon-Schwartz studied at Hebrew Union College and Syracuse University earning degrees in Jewish Education and social work. The focus of Deb's career is teens and especially their connection to Israel and the Jewish people hood. Deb has 3 teens of her own that have all spent a significant amount of time in Israel.

 