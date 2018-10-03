03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Here to put a dent in the universe

Galen F. Lowell

Galen Lowell made Aliyah from the United States after graduating from Daemen College with a “Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies and minor in Political Science.” His hope is to succeed in the Jewish state of Israel by learning Hebrew and enrolling in graduate school at Tel Aviv University for a Masters degree in Security and Diplomacy.

 