Rabbi Lawrence Hajioff

Originally from London, England, Rabbi Lawrence Hajioff graduated with honors in political science from Manchester University. For the past 13 years he has been the educational director of the Alumni Community of Birthright Israel in New York, where he teaches classes, runs programs and leads trips to Israel, Poland and Prague. He has also performed over eighty weddings. Rabbi Hajioff is on the full time faculty of Stern College for Women at Yeshiva University. His new book "Jew Got Questions" is available in all good bookstores and on Amzon.com. Rabbi Hajioff lives in Wesley Hills with his wife Anita and their five children.

