Rabbi Michael M. Cohen
Rabbi Michael Margaretten Cohen is affiliated with Bennington College, the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, the Alliance for Middle East Peace, the Israel Congregation of Manchester Center, Vermont, the Mount Equinox Preservation Trust, the Jerusalem Peacebuilders, and the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association. His opinions expressed are his personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of these organizations. He is also the author of 'Einstein's Rabbi: A Tale of Science and the Soul.'