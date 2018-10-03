03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Change Agent for the Common Good

Shanee Helfer

Born in Israel and raised between Israel and America, Shanee brings a perspective that is at the intersectionality of Israeli/American immigrant and 3rd generation Holocaust survivor story. She has a career of over 10 years focused on changing the systems that affect communities of color and make the world become more equitable.

 