March 01 2018
|
Adar, 14, 5778
|
Putin: Moscow would regard nuclear attack on allies as attack on Russia

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 13:26
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would regard a nuclear attack on its allies as a nuclear attack on Russia itself and would immediately respond.

Putin said that Russia had tested an array of new nuclear weapons, including a new nuclear-powered missile at the end of 2017 which could reach almost any point in the world and could not be intercepted by anti-missile systems.

"We would consider any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies to be a nuclear attack on our country. The response would be immediate," Putin said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.


