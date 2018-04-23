April 23 2018
|
Iyar, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Firefighter fired for antisemitism assigned to Jewish neighborhood

Joseph M. Cassano, 28, once tweeted “I like Jews about as much as Hitler.”

By JTA
April 23, 2018 13:20
1 minute read.
A firefighter approaches a burning car in New York City

A firefighter approaches a burning car in New York City. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

A newly graduated New York City firefighter who quit his job as an EMT five years ago after racist and antisemitic tweets came to light, has been assigned to a firehouse in the heart of an Orthodox Jewish community,

Joseph M. Cassano, 28, once tweeted “I like Jews about as much as Hitler.” He also wrote: “Getting sick of picking up all these Obama lovers and taking them to the hospital because their medicare pays for an ambulance and not a cab.” On Martin Luther King Day in 2013 he tweeted, “MLK could go kick rocks for all I care, but thanks for the time and a half today.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Cassano, who graduated from the city’s firefighters’ academy last week, was assigned to Engine 247 on 60th Street in Borough Park, the heart of Orthodox Jewish Brooklyn, the New York Post reported.

Cassano was allowed to resign after the tweets came to light in 2013. He received counseling from Rabbi Steven Burg, then a director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. After the counseling and an apology he was allowed to return to work as an EMT and apply to become a firefighter.

In 2015, Cassano told the Daily News he had seen the error of his “very ignorant and very immature” ways. “I’ve apologized for those comments and I am still apologizing for them today,” he also said.

He is the son of former New York City Fire Commissioner Sal Cassano.

“For him to be assigned to Borough Park, where you have an incredible number of Holocaust survivors, is an insult to our community,” Orthodox Jewish New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind told the Post. “Put him somewhere else.”


Related Content

Crown Heights, Brooklyn
April 23, 2018
Jewish man attacked in Crown Heights after Shabbat services

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut