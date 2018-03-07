March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Arizona State University sued over enforcement of state anti-BDS law

Lawsuit calls on the court to declare the Arizona anti-BDS law unconstitutional and order the university to remove the “No Boycott of Israel” clause from its speakers contract.

By JTA
March 7, 2018 08:33
1 minute read.
Arizona State University, Tempe Main Campus

Arizona State University, Tempe Main Campus. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS CC BY 3.0 /DAVIDPINTER)

A federal lawsuit filed against Arizona State University claims the school is violating the free speech of a student Muslim group by not allowing it to sponsor a speaker who promotes a boycott of Israel.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed the suit last week in US District Court in Phoenix on behalf of the school’s Muslim students.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Arizona State’s Muslim Students Association invited Hatem Bazian, the founder of American Muslims for Palestine, to speak at a campus event on April 3. But Bazain, a senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, said he would not sign the speaker’s contract because of a “no boycott of Israel” clause added to the pact after the state passed an anti-BDS law.

Bazian also is a co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine and, according to the lawsuit, a leader in the US of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel.

The Arizona law passed in March 2016 requires that any company contracting with the state submit a written certification that it is not currently boycotting Israel. Similar anti-BDS laws have been passed in more than 20 states.

The lawsuit calls on the court to declare the Arizona anti-BDS law unconstitutional and to order the university and its board of regents to remove the “No Boycott of Israel” clause from its speakers contract.

It says the no boycott clause “constitutes viewpoint discrimination that chills constitutionally protected political advocacy on behalf of Palestine.”

A university spokesman told the Arizona Daily Sun that the wrong contract was sent to Bazian, since student groups are not public entities and are not required to certify that they do not boycott Israel.

The American Civil Liberties Union in December filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law on behalf of an attorney who contracts with the state to provide legal services to prison inmates who refuse to purchase consumer goods and services offered by businesses that he says support Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.


Related Content

Protesters hold abanner that reads
February 27, 2018
Opposition leader Herzog asks EU event to disinvite BDS head

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut