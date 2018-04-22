JNF-USA reaches major fundraising milestone for projects in Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA has raised $500 million dollars in five years – half the budget of their ambitious Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade Plan - the organization announced Sunday.



Since 2012, 600,000 donors have donated $505 million to the plan which aims to enhance the quality of life of Israelis across the country. The Roadmap’s initiatives run from community building, infrastructure projects, assisting Israelis with special needs to preserving the country’s heritage sites.





Dr. Sol Lizerbram, president of JNF-USA said, “Thanks to our stakeholders, the most passionate and dedicated Zionists in philanthropy today, we’ve reached the half-a-billion mark well ahead of schedule, and I look forward to us meeting the goal line also ahead of schedule. By meeting our key objectives, we are bringing to fruition all of JNF-USA’s plans in the Roadmap for the benefit of the land and people of Israel, and the Jewish people everywhere.”As such, 25% of the Roadmap is geared toward connecting to the next generation. Specifically, “15,000 children kindergarten through middle school; recruiting 1,000 young people each year to send to Birthright: Israel through Shorashim; subsidizing 1,700 college students on Alternative Break to Israel during the last four years; and reaching 10,000 college students on nearly 60 campuses across the US with Positively Israel programming and speakers,” the organization said in a statement.Another example of the plan’s projects is their infracture and community building work, where 40% of the funding is allocated. These programs include a new medical center in the Arava and the southern-Negev town of Halutza and establishing a housing development fund to help homeowners buy homes in Israel’s North and South.Despite raising such a large sum in a short amount of time, there is still much to be done before the Roadmap project is complete. Some projects on the docket include building 90 new reservoirs to combat Israel’s looming water crisis, a second campus for the Alexander Muss High School in Beersheba and building a state-of-the-art convention center in Mitzpe Ramon.