Mark Zuckerberg marks Purim with hamantashen

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined Jews all over the world last week in celebrating Purim.



Zuckerberg posted a photo on Facebook on Friday of him and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in the kitchen with the caption: “Baking hamantashen. Chag sameah!”





In response to a question about the link to the holiday, Zuckerberg wrote that Haman “was the villain of Purim and he famously had a three-cornered hat. These symbolize the victory over him.”Though the Jewish-born Zuckerberg once called himself an atheist, in recent years he has increasingly embraced Jewish traditions and sought to share them with his two girls, Max and August.Last September Zuckerberg posted on Facebook that he had given his oldest daughter a family heirloom kiddush cup that they use to celebrate Shabbat. And on Yom Kippur last year, he wrote: “For those I hurt this year, I ask forgiveness and I will try to be better. For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better.”