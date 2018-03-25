March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Stephen Colbert worked out with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He barely kept up.

“How strong are you on the Second Amendment?” he asked, flexing his biceps. “Because welcome to the gun show!”

By JTA
March 25, 2018 17:43
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (photo credit: REUTERS)

What’s it like to work out with an 85-year-old Jewish Supreme Court justice?

Stephen Colbert found out on Wednesday, when he joined Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the high court, in what is her normal exercise routine. The workout, Colbert told his “Late Show” audience, is supposed to help the “Notorious RBG” stay on the bench for as long as possible.

The late-night host sat down in shirt, tie and sweats with Ginsburg (who wore a sweatshirt that said “Super Diva” in pink letters) for a chat. He asked her some tough questions (“Is a hot dog a sandwich?”) and then exercised alongside her. The pair worked out their arms, shoulders, core, legs and more. Colbert struggled to keep up and said at one point that he was cramping. Stephen Works Out With Ruth Bader Ginsburg (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE)

Meanwhile, Colbert subjected Ginsburg to more than her fair share of awkward moments: He rubbed his bare potbelly in preparation for the workout. He rocked out to “Everybody Dance Now” while she … stood there (Ginsburg prefers opera). And he showed off his muscles.

“How strong are you on the Second Amendment?” he asked, flexing his biceps. “Because welcome to the gun show!”


