Kkl Jnf World Wide

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By KKL-JNF
24 Partner in Academic Exchange Exploring History, Politics, Culture, and Economy in Israel
www.kkl.org.il/eng
Giuditta Matalon has been active in KKL Italy for seventy years, first as the executive secretary of the Milan office and in recent years as a volunteer and donor.
Largest Estate Donation in JNF USA’s History Comes at Crucial Time as Anti-Semitism & Anti-Israel Sentiment Grow Stronger; Partnerships to be Created to Promote Israel and Zionist Programs
Baird: “Canada doesn’t stand behind Israel, but rather, walks shoulder to shoulder with Israel”
Gidi Bashan, KKL-JNF Community and Forest Director, was in Canada from February 1-16, and visited nine different cities,
100 visitors from all over France participated in the Walk for Water in Israel, the 18th walkathon of KKL France, which took place this year in the Eilat Mountains.
The 2015 JNF Ontario Community mission spent ten days touring Israel, learning about the country and KKL-JNF's contribution to the people and the environment.
To mark the anniversary of 50 years of German-Israeli diplomatic relations, JNF-KKL Germany hosted a big Israel event in Stuttgart on February 8, 2015.
JNF KKL Scotland held its annual fundraising event in Glasgow on February 15th 2015.
The official closing evening reception of the KKL-JNF World Marketing Conference was held in Moshav Beit Hanan, and was the culmination of a packed week of lectures, workshops, tours,
KKL-JNF World Marketing Conference participants visit KKL-JNF projects in the Gaza periphery.
Israel’s former ambassador to the UN Dan Gillerman addresses the participants on the final day of the KKL-JNF World Marketing Conference.
The opening reception of the KKL-JNF World Marketing Conference took place at the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.
A JNF USA Doctors for Israel Mission visited Israel from the USA for a week of tours, meetings with medical professionals and getting acquainted with KKL-JNF's diverse projects
“An unforgettable night” was how the Annual Gala Dinner held by KKL Brazil on the night of November 10th has been referred to.
Legendary comedian Martin Short performs at the JNF Toronto Negev Dinner 2014, in honor of Dr. Max Glassman.
The Israel Today and Tomorrow: In our Own Country mission, a large French delegation visiting Israel, was organized by KKL France.
The changing light caused by the interplay of sun and clouds, along with the mild weather, make autumn one of the best times of the year to visit Israel.
Israel is famous for its cutting-edge achievements in desert agriculture, which are made possible by applied agricultural research supported by KKL-JNF.
On September 21st KKL-JNF Milan held its annual fundraiser, which scored a great success.
KKL-JNF Exhibition at the Zvi Perez Chajes School - the school of the Viennese Jewish community.
JNF USA Brings 2000 School Children to Biblical Reserve for Fun Day.
The ELC 2014 Conference began on Sunday, March 30 and ended on Tuesday, April 1. The conference, which focused on facing the next decade, was thought-provoking and included discussions on young leadership, marketing, international cooperation and ecological innovation.
The Young Leadership Conference in Brussels was a meaningful and engaging experience, with the participants coming away with new friendships, and additional leadership and advocacy skills.
KKL-JNF is happy to announce the opening of its 22nd branch around the world, this time in New Zealand.
