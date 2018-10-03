03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Kkl Jnf World Wide

105-Year-Old WWII Hero Honored at KKL Italy Event in Rome

Load More News

Innovative Research

This ancient jar handle bears a royal stamp designating its contents for the king.

TAU and HU scientists: Weakening of Earth’s magnetic field is not new
Israeli archeologists and geophysicists say that the weakening of the Earth's magnetic field is not new and very likely does not indicate a polar reversal, basing their conclusion on a new study.

People And The Environment

KKL-JNF

KKL-JNF's Eyes in the Forest - The Horshim Forest Green Patrol
A new volunteer patrol for Horshim Forest holds its first meeting in order to coordinate activities. The patrol will prevent hazards in the forest,
 