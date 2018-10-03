03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Planning a Sustainable Future through Water Sensitive Cities

This ancient jar handle bears a royal stamp designating its contents for the king.

TAU and HU scientists: Weakening of Earth’s magnetic field is not new
Israeli archeologists and geophysicists say that the weakening of the Earth's magnetic field is not new and very likely does not indicate a polar reversal, basing their conclusion on a new study.

Looking for IMI, the Blue Box's “Little Sister”- Can you help?
 