03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By KKL-JNF
This Lag Baomer (May 26), the hot, dry wind ignited the remains of bonfires, which caused serious wildfires. One of the largest was in Jerusalem Park in the Arazim Valley.
Preserving tradition, the land and the earth for future generations
The Shafir Winter Pond, which was restored with the help of Friends of JNF KKL Scotland, provided the perfect venue for an ecological festival for the whole family.
On July 9, KKL-JNF organized a seminar on the topic of Global Landscapes at Expo 2015 in Milan, which was entitled "Best Practices in Multi-Purpose Land Use.
Two new bio-filter facilities established by KKL-JNF in Ramla and Bat Yam demonstrated their efficiency during Israel’s recent rainstorms.
For the first time a tour-guide course at Tel Aviv’s Tourism School included a tour of KKL-JNF sites as part of its study program.
The Shamir drillings in the Upper Galilee help Israel deal with its chronic water shortage. These three drillings, which provide critical support to Israeli agriculture in the north
By LEIBA CHAYA DAVID
The graduation ceremony for participants in the Rosh HaAyin Volunteer Firefighters’ Course took place at the end of November. Members of the volunteer unit and their families, fire station staff
KKL-JNF is world famous for its water management techniques and innovative methods of erosion provention and gully head control.
For the third year in a row, KKL-JNF and the Yitzhak Rabin Heritage Center joined forces to provide tours and activities in memory of Yitzhak Rabin, the fifth Prime Minister of the State of Israel,
Three main cleanup activities were held in KKL-JNF’s Central Region as Israel participated in International Cleanup Day; the venues were Ben Shemen Forest, Sataf, and Menashe Park’s HaZorea Forest.
Numerous students and local residents in the Galilee and the Golan Heights cleaned up their local areas on International Cleanup Day, which, in Israel,
Growing plants and keeping Israel green is both a science and an art. KKL-JNF's three tree and plant nurseries, which are located in the country's southern, northern and central regions
The New Year will bring the sabbatical (shmita) year to Israel. Every seven years, the People of Israel are commanded to cease their agricultural activities and let the land lie fallow. Over the year
The gala reception last Thursday, celebrating 60 years since the establishment of Moshav Nevatim, included a dedication ceremony for the new Nevatim Water Reclamation Facility. The reservoir,
The gala reception last Thursday, celebrating 60 years since the establishment of Moshav Nevatim, included a dedication ceremony for the new Nevatim Water Reclamation Facility. The reservoir, along with the Founders Park, is one of the many ecological projects supported by friends of JNF Australia, who adopted Nevatim, a rural community founded in 1946 on KKL-JNF lands in the northern Negev.
In Israel as the guests of the Israel-Mexico Friendship Association of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, a group of Mexican parliamentarians paid a visit to the JNF Australia-supported biofilter system in the central city of Kfar Saba on June 15, 2014.
Agricultural advancement, environmental conservation and stunningly beautiful natural surroundings characterize the Eilon Water Reservoir in northern Israel, which was established by KKL-JNF with the support of the Jim Pattison Fund of Vancouver, Canada.
KKL Italy held a series of conferences in Milan, Turin, Florence and Rome in honor of World Water Day, which focused on Israeli research on water in the desert. KKL-JNF field experts Ami Uliel and Yehiel Cohen were the well-received guest speakers in all four cities.
Representatives of the EPC (the European Policy Centre) arrived in Israel on a study trip devoted to water issues.
"We'll spread the good news about this greywater recycling project in Canada. After having seen it, I'll be happy to promote it back home.
Israel’s ambassadors to the countries of Latin America visited three unique sites that feature innovative KKL-JNF water-related and environmental technology
The 16th KKL-JNF Water Walk has just ended. For four days, the more than 80 members of the mission walked close to 100 kilometers on different routes in the Negev.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
The agricultural research and development conducted in Israel by KKL-JNF’s R & D stations and the Israeli agricultural economy as a whole can serve as a shining example to the rest of the world.
The Negev is characterized by a remarkable landscape feature known as “limans,” which are mainly to be found adjacent to roads and railway tracks.
KKL-JNF presented their wide variety of activities in developing water sources to a fascinated public from Israel and abroad at the Watec – Water Technologies Exhibition, which was held at the Exhibition Fairgrounds in Tel Aviv from November 15th – 17th 2011.
Scientists from Israel and Australia launched an applied research program to create water sensitive cities in Israel, with the support of KKL-JNF in Israel and JNF Australia.
By KKL - JNF
Load More News