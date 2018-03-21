Spring has sprung with signs of summer heat

Spring has just arrived, and the weather is already acting as if it’s summer. Magen David Adom issued warnings on Wednesday that the public should protect infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, the chronically ill and others at risk of dehydration.



In the coming days, said the national first-aid, ambulance and blood-supply organization, Israel is expected to be visited by hot weather with especially high temperatures in all parts of the country. If anyone shows signs of weakness, exhaustion, fainting, dehydration or heat stroke, MDA should be called at 101.





It advised drinking plenty of cool water – not sweetened beverages – even when you don’t feel thirsty, at least three liters a day. If outdoors, be sure to rest in a shady and cool place, wear broad-brimmed hats and light, long-sleeved clothing and apply sunscreen. Wear sunglasses. Avoid exposure of more than a few minutes in the hot sun, and never leave babies and young children unprotected. Bathe at the pool or at the sea before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Go into the water only at declared beaches and when there is a lifeguard.Never leave children – or pets – unattended or in closed or locked vehicles, even for a moment, as in high temperatures, the metal turns cars into ovens, and can lead to heat stroke or even death. Don’t leave babies in a closed vehicle even with the windows open. Take a peek into parked vehicles with baby seats to see if anyone is sitting there, MDA advised.Avoid exercise during the heat. If you want to participate in sports in the evening when temperatures have fallen somewhat, drink plenty of liquid.Families with elderly or disabled relatives must keep in contact with them more frequently than usual to make sure they have cold drinks, are in a cool, shady place and show no signs of dehydration or heat stroke.Those carrying out physical work outdoors should protect themselves from the heat, take longer breaks in the shade than usual, and drink water frequently.