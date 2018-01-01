January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

United Hatzalah to step in after MDA cuts West Bank services

By
January 1, 2018 17:47

The all-volunteer first-aid and rescue organization United Hatzalah, which learned of the MDA problem, decided last week to increase its coverage of Judea and Samaria to prevent the loss of life.

2 minute read.



United Hatzalah ambulance

Electric mini ambulance United Hatzalah. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

After denying last week that budgetary problems would curtain its ambulance service in Judea and Samaria, Magen David Adom announced Monday that, until further notice, it would halt the functioning of some of its ambulances during the night shift.

Heads of the settlements would have to take responsibility for treating and evacuating sick and injured people as they did before the national ambulance and first-aid service took it over, MDA said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


MDA staffers who complete their shift at 7 p.m. will have to bring the ambulance’s keys to the guard at the entrance of the settlement.

The Health Ministry will coordinate with the head of the settlement’s council regarding who will operate each vehicle, MDA said.

The all-volunteer first-aid and rescue organization United Hatzalah, which learned of the MDA problem, decided last week to increase its coverage of Judea and Samaria to prevent the loss of life. In addition, Hatzalah will be repositioning some of its ambulances there to transport injured and sick people to hospitals if necessary.

After MDA director-general Eli Bin reportedly told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also acting health minister, that it was cutting back services in the territories, MDA said that the missing funds were promised to them after all. But on Sunday, MDA officials told Miri Cohen, the Health Ministry official supervising rescue services, that it was curtailing services.

MDA has a large fleet of ambulances operated by paid staffers and volunteers, whose services must by be paid for by law; the organization is paid even for services provided by its volunteers. Hatzalah has a very small number of ambulances, instead providing most of its free services via volunteers on special motorcycles, bicycles and electric cars.

Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer said: “We learned from various media publications that due to a conflict over a budget, MDA is threatening to halt its services in Judea and Samaria and that this situation may cause a loss of life. The organization believes that helping the residents of these areas is of the utmost importance.”

Beer added that Hatzalah’s 4,000 volunteers are spread all across Israel with the goal of arriving at the scene of any medical emergency in under three minutes, and that all of its services are free of charge. “If there are any more doctors or paramedics in the area who wish to volunteer with United Hatzalah, they are welcome to contact the organization via its website,” he said.

MDA spokesman Zaki Shapira commented only that “any query about this issue must be referred to the Knesset Finance Committee and the heads of settlements in Judea and Samaria.”


Related Content

mental health
December 31, 2017
Psychiatrists told not to cooperate with Health Min. over new guidelines

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 19
    Elat
    11 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut