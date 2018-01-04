January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Indian girls attacked by peers for meeting up with Muslim friends

By
January 4, 2018 15:49

A video showing the men physically assaulting the women was shared widely on social media.




Mangalore, India

Mangalore, India. (photo credit: BYAWARSI / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Two Indian teenage girls were assaulted by a group of young men in Mangalore on Tuesday, allegedly because the girls met up with Muslim boys, says a report in the BBC.

An article in the Hindustan Times reported that according to local police, "the girls, a Hindu and Christian, had gone with their Muslim friends to the zoo to celebrate a birthday when they were assaulted around 11 am." The article also stated that police arrested three individuals for the attack. Local police reported that the teenagers all attend the same secondary school in Mangalore.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A video showing the men physically assaulting the women was shared online on Tuesday. In it, you can discern one of the men hitting one of the women while being carried away by police. After being shared widely on social media, the video instigated outrage about the "moral-policing" culture in India, which has become more prevalent in the conservative country in recent years.

According to a report in The Times of India, the girls' attackers claim to be members of the right-wing Hindu organization Bajrang Dal, a militant youth group. 


Related Content

Compilation photo of US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
January 4, 2018
Cut in US aid to Pakistan imminent, say congressional aides

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 9
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 18
    Elat
    12 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut