January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Babad summoned to Knesset meeting on tobacco taxes

By
January 2, 2018 03:56

According to Knesset rules, a minister, who is not a state bureaucrat, cannot be forced to appear – but a director-general can be forced.

1 minute read.



Babad summoned to Knesset meeting on tobacco taxes

IDF smokes fag 298.88. (photo credit: )

Following the repeated refusal of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and his director-general Shai Babad to come and explain their refusal to tax rolling tobacco and iQOS heated-tobacco products just like regular tobacco, the Knesset Special Committee on Drug and Alcohol Abuse issued Babad an official summons.

According to Knesset rules, a minister, who is not a state bureaucrat, cannot be forced to appear – but a director-general can be forced.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The unprecedented summons was approved unanimously by the committee, which is headed by Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg. Knesset committees are empowered to issue an order to public officials if they do not comply with the committee’s requests to attend hearings.
Zandberg said: “After two previous discussions on tobacco taxation and the taxation of iQOS, the Treasury did not send
representatives.

Since that ministry is the only one authorized to explain to the committee why it refrains from imposing taxes on these products, we are forced to use the tool in our hands to ensure that the public receives a response from decision-makers.”

She added that “the Treasury has twice exposed the committee and the Knesset to ridicule.”

Asked frequently by journalists about the minister and director-general’s refusal, the Finance Ministry spokesman has said that Kahlon “has a policy of refusing to raise taxes,” even though equalizing taxes on the same product – in this case tobacco – is not the same as raising taxes on a product. The Phillip Morris product iQOS has never been taxed.


Related Content

An Israeli Border Policewoman at the scene of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station stabbing attack, Dec
January 1, 2018
Major improvement in stabbed guard's condition

By UDI SHAHAM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 20
    Elat
    13 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut