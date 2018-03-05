March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Contentious child custody bill moves forward

The bill being debated seeks to change the current law, which states that in families with a child under the age of six, the mother will receive automatic custody of all children in a divorce.

By
March 5, 2018 16:00
1 minute read.
Contentious child custody bill moves forward

New court rulings could have ramifications in Israel.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

An article that would favor the financially stronger parent in child custody hearings was removed from a highly controversial bill on Monday, allowing the legislation to move to a first reading in the Knesset.

The bill being debated seeks to change the current law, which states that in families with a child under the age of six, the mother will receive automatic custody of all children in a divorce.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


While MKs involved in the debate agree that the current law should be amended, Likud MK Yoav Kisch leads a camp that seeks to cancel automatic custody entirely, while MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli (Bayit Yehudi) wants to lower the automatic custody age.
The bill has been a matter of dispute within the coalition for two years.

In January, the special committee on the bill added Kisch’s proposal under which the parents’ financial situation would be taken into consideration. That sparked outrage in the Moalem-Refaeli camp, which said such considerations would hurt women.

On Monday, that article was changed to say the courts should consider “the ability of each parent to take care of all of the minor’s needs.”

Committee chairman Ya’acov Margi (Shas) said, “If the bill moves forward, we will hold an in-depth debate on all of its articles and make decisions about all the remaining questions, especially the age of the minor.”

The current draft of the bill says automatic custody is granted in the case of a “toddler,” without defining a specific age. In other laws, a toddler refers to ages three and under.


Related Content

March 5, 2018
What should Israeli companies do to break into the China market?

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut