March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards

Fauda, the international sensation that dramatizes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israeli intelligence efforts broke a record by taking home 11 awards.

By
March 9, 2018 22:21
1 minute read.
Tzachi Halevy and Lior Raz star in Fauda

Tzachi Halevy and Lior Raz star in Fauda. (photo credit: RONEN ACKERMAN)

Fauda and Shababnikim took home 15 awards between them at the Israeli Academy for Film and Television Awards on Friday.

Fauda, the international sensation that dramatizes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israeli intelligence efforts broke a record by taking home 11 awards. The Yes show, which was picked up by Netflix and has won international acclaim, nabbed best drama, best direction and best screenplay. Star and co-creator Lior Raz took home the prize for best actor in a drama, though he was in New York and couldn't accept the award in person.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Fauda also picked up the prizes for casting, cinematography, editing and special effects.

On the comedy side, Shababnikim, the HOT series about wayward haredi youth, was awarded four prizes, including best comedy, best screenplay, best direction and best actor for Uri Laizerovich.

Best actress in a drama was surprisingly split in two, going to both Bat-Chen Sabag for "Dumb" and Magi Azarzar for "Virgins." Azarzar picked up another award for best actress in a comedy for Viki and Me.

Public broadcaster Kan took home its first awards since it launched last year, including The Chaser for best game show and best documentary series for Post-Army Trip.

Journalist Ilana Dayan took home a lifetime achievement award from the academy for her work on Uvda.

"The obligation to speak the truth in the face of authority has never been more important," she said in her acceptance speech. "Journalism is designed to serve those who are ruled, not those who rule."   


