January 11 2018
|
Tevet, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Golda Meir biography takes top honor in National Jewish Book Awards

By JTA
January 11, 2018 12:58

Lioness: Golda Meir and the Nation of Israel,” an 800-page work about the late Israeli prime minister by Francine Klagsbrun, was awarded the Everett Family Foundation Book of the Year.

1 minute read.



Golda Meir

Golda Meir, the fourth Israeli prime minister.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A biography of Golda Meir was named Book of the Year for 2017 by the Jewish Book Council, one of about 20 books honored as part of the 2017 National Jewish Book Awards.

“Lioness: Golda Meir and the Nation of Israel,” an 800-page work about the late Israeli prime minister by Francine Klagsbrun (published by Schocken Books), was awarded the Everett Family Foundation Book of the Year in the council’s announcement on Wednesday. It is the 67th year of the awards.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Three novels won awards for fiction:

* “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), which the council called “a book about books,” won The Miller Family Book Club Award in Memory of Helen Dunn Weinstein and June Keit Miller.

* “Barren Island” (New Issues Poetry & Prose/Western Michigan University), a historical novel by Carol Zoref about the Brooklyn shore’s last resort for poor immigrant families, won the Goldberg Prize for Debut Fiction.

* “A Horse Walks into A Bar” (Alfred A. Knopf), by Israeli novelist David Grossman and translated by Jessica Cohen, won the JJ Greenberg Fiction Award, his second novel to win the award.

The Barbara Dobkin Award in Women’s Studies was awarded to “Coming of Age in Medieval Egypt: Female Adolescence, Jewish Law, and Ordinary Culture,” by Eve Krakowski (Princeton University Press”. The Contemporary Jewish Life and Practice Myra H. Kraft Memorial Award was presented to “The Torah of Music: Reflections on a Tradition of Singing and Song” by Joey Weisenberg (Hadar Press).

Honors also were awarded in nearly a dozen other categories, including children’s literature and the Holocaust.

Gary Rosenblatt, editor and publisher of The Jewish Week of New York, was given the inaugural Carolyn Starman Hessel Mentorship Award recognizing his support and mentorship of Jewish authors and journalists throughout his career.

The winners will be honored March 6 at an awards dinner and ceremony at the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan.


Related Content

Dollar and shekel, side by side
January 11, 2018
Israel Central Bank to keep interest rate at 0.1 percent

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    9 - 21
    Haifa
  • 14 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut