April 03 2018
Nisan, 18, 5778
Israeli modern art reaches India

To celebrate 25 years of Israeli-Indian diplomatic relations, 19 Israeli artists will display their work at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

April 3, 2018 17:03
Art by Anisa Ashkar . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Celebrating 25 years of Israeli-Indian diplomatic relations, residents of New Delhi will be invited to experience modern Israeli art at the National Gallery of Modern Art, one of the most important modern art centers in the subcontinent.

Curated by the Petah Tikva Museum of Art, the exhibition will explore existing Indian-Israeli cooperation in agriculture and how advanced technologies can be used to both preserve and utilize natural resources, while also touching on themes usually not present in the Indian-Israeli discourse such as politics and social issues.

The artists include installation and video-artist Sigalit Landau, body-artist and photographer Anisa Ashkar and the sculptor Gal Weinstein among others.

The exhibition is due to open on April 28.
