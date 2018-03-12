March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Opera legend Jose Carreras heading to Ashdod

Tenor – accompanied by JSO – will headline Méditerranée Festival in June as part of farewell tour

By
March 13, 2018 07:26
1 minute read.
Opera legend Jose Carreras heading to Ashdod

Tenor Jose Carreras. (photo credit: MÉDITERRANÉE FESTIVAL)

Jose Carreras is on a final world tour ahead of his retirement. And luckily for his Israeli fans, the legendary opera singer will be stopping in Israel for one show. Carreras will take the stage alongside the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra on June 13, as part of the Méditerranée Festival in Ashdod. Carreras will be accompanied by acclaimed conductor David Gimenez – who happens to be his nephew. He will also be joined by Israeli opera singer Daniella Lugassy.

The 71-year-old tenor performed in Israel for the first time in March 2011, but he made sure to schedule a stop on his retirement tour in the Holy Land.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Carreras, a longtime star of the stage, gained his greatest fame as one of the Three Tenors, alongside Luciano Pavarotti and Plácido Domingo.

The trio began performing together in 1990 and soon captured hearts around the world.

But last year Carreras announced it was time for him to retire, after one last tour around the world. In an interview with The New York Times in September, Carreras said he knew he’d have to stop soon enough.

“Sooner or later you have to face the reality, no? To stop your professional life,” he said.

“The projects I have now go through 2018 and maybe part of 2019 – two years from now. Every time that I go on stage now, I realize much more how I enjoy it, and I realize that the end is very close – so I enjoy it more and more. But I don’t think more than two years.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday afternoon via tmisrael.co.il, and will range from NIS 160-690.


Related Content

Former Health Minister Yaacov Litzman
March 13, 2018
Why the haredim avoided elections by backtracking on enlistment

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut