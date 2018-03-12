Opera legend Jose Carreras heading to Ashdod

Jose Carreras is on a final world tour ahead of his retirement. And luckily for his Israeli fans, the legendary opera singer will be stopping in Israel for one show. Carreras will take the stage alongside the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra on June 13, as part of the Méditerranée Festival in Ashdod. Carreras will be accompanied by acclaimed conductor David Gimenez – who happens to be his nephew. He will also be joined by Israeli opera singer Daniella Lugassy.



The 71-year-old tenor performed in Israel for the first time in March 2011, but he made sure to schedule a stop on his retirement tour in the Holy Land.





Carreras, a longtime star of the stage, gained his greatest fame as one of the Three Tenors, alongside Luciano Pavarotti and Plácido Domingo.The trio began performing together in 1990 and soon captured hearts around the world.But last year Carreras announced it was time for him to retire, after one last tour around the world. In an interview with The New York Times in September, Carreras said he knew he’d have to stop soon enough.“Sooner or later you have to face the reality, no? To stop your professional life,” he said.“The projects I have now go through 2018 and maybe part of 2019 – two years from now. Every time that I go on stage now, I realize much more how I enjoy it, and I realize that the end is very close – so I enjoy it more and more. But I don’t think more than two years.”Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday afternoon via tmisrael.co.il, and will range from NIS 160-690.