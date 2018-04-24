Soft Cell's Marc Almond to play show in Caesarea

One half of the famed 80s syntho pop duo Soft Cell will be taking the stage in Caesarea this summer.



Marc Almond, who saw his greatest fame as part of Soft Cell, will be performing on August 14 at a night dedicated to the best of the 80s.



After the group split in the mid-1980s, Almond continued on a solo career, and released hits like "Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart," "Jacky" and "The Days of Pearly Spencer."



In 2011, Almond was slated to perform in Tel Aviv, but had to cancel just a few days in advance. At the time he said he "would like to make it absolutely clear that this is not for any political reason."



Opening for Almond in August will be a historic reunion of the Israeli rock group Tattoo, which broke up in 1989. All the original members - Alona Daniel, Eran Zur, Uri Black, Ori Miles, Micha Michaeli and unfortunately even Yuval Messner, who served a sentence for rape of a minor in the late 1980s, will be taking part.

August 14



Separately,

September 8 . Tickets for that show can be purchased via

indie group Mass Gothic - a duo of Noel Heroux and Jessica Zambri - announced that it will be joining Seattle-based singer songwriter Jurado in his upcoming show at the Barby Tel Aviv on. Tickets for that show can be purchased via barby.co.il and are NIS 154 each.

Soft Cell gained international fame in the 1980s with the smash hit "Tainted Love," as well as with other hits "Torch," "Say Hello, Wave Goodbye," "What!" and "Bedsitter."Almond will be performing at the Caesarea Ampitheater on. Tickets will be available through leaan.co.il and will range from NIS 199 to NIS 449.