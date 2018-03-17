The Scorpions surprise Playtika employees with private Israel show

Veteran German hard rock band the Scorpions were the surprise main attraction Friday night in Eilat for the annual weekend getaway for 1,500 staff members of Playtika, the world’s largest social casino games company.



Robert Antokol, co-founder and CEO of Playtika, commissioned the popular rockers to perform a closed show for the company’s employees, who were flown in on 11 planes from Tel Aviv and Europe and filled four hotels in the city.





The Scorpions left the country on Saturday night but will be returning on July 19 for a show at Menora Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv that is open to the general public.Founded in 2010, Playtika is the creator of top-grossing games like Slotomania, House of Fun and Bingo Blitz, which consistently rank highly on Apple’s App Store, Google Play and Facebook. In 2016, a Chinese consortium bought the Herzliya-based company for $4 billion.