March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Buffs pour into Tel Aviv for World's largest whisky exhibition

Whisky Live, the world's premier whisky event is coming to Israel for the fourth time.

By
March 12, 2018 11:11
1 minute read.
whisky alcohol distillery brewery

Whisky Live. (photo credit: COURTESY OF WHISKY LIVE)

The world’s premier whisky tasting show is coming to Israel this week.

Whisky Live will take place this Wednesday and Thursday, March 14-15, at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv.

This is the event’s fourth year in Israel and is part of the so-called Israeli whisky revolution. Whisky Live, in association with Whisky Magazine, caters to the increasing demand of both professional audiences and the recreational lovers of the genre, spoiling attendees with exclusive launches of bottles and editions.

The exhibition will feature the world's leading whisky brands, alongside new brands from Israel and around the world. Tomer Goren, founder and head distiller of Milk & Honey, the first of Israel’s few boutique distilleries, is directing the event. Goren sees the exhibition as a celebration of the growth and blossoming of the Israeli market and the increase in knowledge and appreciation from locals.

The exhibition will provide tastings of dozens of whiskies from a number of countries, including rare bottles that are arriving in Israel for the first time. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a series of workshops and lectures that will be given by experts from Israel and around the world.

Tickets and more information are available at http://www.whiskylive.com/events/israel/tel-aviv.


