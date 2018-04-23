April 23 2018
|
Iyar, 8, 5778
|
Dozens protests against recent 'price tag' attacks

Former defense minister: These are terror attacks.

April 23, 2018 19:56
2 minute read.

Tag Meir protestors chant against racism outside the prime minister's residence, April 2018

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem to protest against recent “price tag” attacks in the West Bank.

Multiple attacks were reported in various places over the past month. Among them is an attack in the village of Akraba, in which the door of a mosque was burned, and graffiti reading “Price Tag,” and “Revenge,” was scrawled  10 days ago. In the village of Beit Iksa next to Jerusalem, in which tiers of several cars were slashed and graffiti reading “administrative revenge” were spray-painted early Sunday morning.

The protest was organized by Tag Meir NGO. Protesters spray painted two walls - one with actual “price tag” quotes, such as “kill or expel,” and “revenge,” and the other with peaceful messages, such as “we are all human beings,” and “Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies.”

Tag Meir member Gadi Gvaryahu told The Jerusalem Post that they were there to pressure the government to start dealing with these attacks in a more serious manner.

“We see a dramatic increase in these attack in past two months,” he said. “They are targeting innocent civilians with graffiti, slashing tiers and burning cars. We are calling the government from here to stop it,” he said.

Among the attendees was former Defense Minister Amir Peretz, who urged the security system, including the Shin Bet, to see these incidents as terrorist attacks.

“There is nothing else to call it,” he said.

“As we combat the extreme Muslim terrorism, we should fight them. They are doing everything they can to fan the flames.

“They are doing everything they can to spark a religious war - that if it would start, no one could control it. It will burn everything that we have built,” he continued.

Peretz then said that he asked the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Avi Dichter to call for an emergency meeting to discuss “these terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria, that start with uprooting olive trees, and end with hurting the holy of holies of other people.”

“What can we say in light of the fact that we see that Jews are daring, in the name of our religion [to do such things]. If this is their god - they are not worthy. This is not the god we follow. We want our religion to bring people together,” he said.

Peretz also criticized the lack of condemnation of these actions.

“The silence is legitimizing these acts,” he said. “I also don’t see that these people are immediately arrested. I don’t see overnight arrests, as we see with other terrorists.

“A terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist. Period,” he said.

At the beginning of the protest, a right-wing activist arrived and criticized the demonstrators for protesting only for Arabs’ rights and for remaining silent when Jewish synagogues are under arson attacks.

“Where were you when the Karmei Tzur synagogue was burned,” he shouted at them, referring to the March arson attack.

However, a Tag Meir activist told him that they did arrive at the place after the arson, and added that they condemn any sort of violent activity.


