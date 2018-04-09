April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Ethiopian youth ordered to deposit bonds to be allowed to visit Israel

The Interior Ministry made sure that Shparo left financial guarantees back home so he will return to Ethiopia at the end of his trip, as is customary with Ethiopian Jews who've been refused Aliyah.

By IRIS JOURLAT
April 9, 2018 17:20
2 minute read.
Sintiyahu Shparo

Sintiyahu Shparo. (photo credit: THE STRUGGLE FOR ETHIOPIA ALIYAH)

Sintiyahu Shparo, 18, arrived in Israel just before Passover in preparation for the International Bible Contest that will take place here on Independence day. He was greeted at the airport by his father, who made Aliyah in 2001, as well as his brothers and friends who already made Aliyah from Ethiopia. Shparo has been waiting for more than a decade for permission from Israel's Interior Ministry to make Aliyah and be reunited with his father and the rest of his family who are already living in Israel.

Shparo explained: "Participating in the Bible Contest has been a dream of mine since I was a small child. I'm doing this for my community. All through my childhood I watched them suffer. I'm not here to represent just myself, but the entire Jewish community in Ethiopia that is waiting to make Aliyah. Now, thank God, I will be able to make this dream come true."

What Shparo didn’t mention is that his trip to Israel will only offer him a temporary taste. He has not yet been cleared to make Aliyah and reunite with his family, since the Interior Ministry's policy is to gradually bring over small numbers of immigrants from Ethiopia.

The Interior Ministry made sure that Shparo left the necessary financial guarantees back home so he will return to Ethiopia at the end of his trip, as is customary in the case of Ethiopian Jews who've been refused Aliyah, but who want to attend a wedding of a relative in Israel.

Despite previous decisions, the current government is continuing to delay the arrival of another group of Jewish immigrants from Ethiopia, and has not allocated funds in the current budget for this activity. Recently, an organization called Struggle for Ethiopian Aliyah organized 1,000 people to demonstrate in front of the Knesset in protest of what they're calling the discontinuation of Aliyah.

This struggle is quickly turning into a national movement, especially following the recent support from B'nei Akiva and other youth groups such as HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed, and a number of pre-army preparatory programs. B'nei Akiva is the most representative organization of Israel's national religious youth, and so their joining the struggle marks a significant turning point. In the past, a number of national religious organizations were undecided regarding the airlifting to Israel of the remaining Jews living in Ethiopia.

In an official statement, the Struggle for Ethiopian Aliyah commented that they are expanding their efforts and planning to carry out additional protests after Passover if preparations for Aliyah are not undertaken straight way. The spokesperson for the organization stated: "We demand that Israel implement its decisions and immediately bring to Israel the 8,000 Ethiopians who've already been approved for Aliyah."


Translated by Hannah Hochner


