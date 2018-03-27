Israel Police Heritage Center to host Passover programming

Crime scene investigations, helicopter demonstrations, canine units, border police operations and even an escape room are just some of the action-packed events that the Israel Police Heritage Center near Beit Shemesh will host during Passover next week.



The commander of the center Supt. Shlomi Chetrit told The Jerusalem Post that the demonstrations by the different police units will give the public an exclusive look into how they operate.





“Building trust with the country’s citizens creates better cooperation with the police - you can’t trust something that you don’t know,” he explained. “We are the most secret government organization - people know more history about the Mossad than they do about us and yet we are the people on the ground, who are not hiding - we deal with everything.”Chetrit hopes that more exposure by hosting such events will change this and create a better knowledge and understanding among the public.“Every citizen needs to know the duties of the police - when they need support or assistance or even when a citizen commits a crime, the Israel Police is who deals with it. In the eyes of the citizens we are the state,” Chetrit said.Within the center, which first opened in 2015 and falls under the umbrella of the Israel Police Academy, there are multiple exhibits which tell the story of the Israel Police, spanning from Hebrew guard organizations of the late Ottoman period and the Mandate police all the way to what the Israel Police is today. “It has very modern multimedia. It tells the story of the historical aspects and how it is an important part of Israeli society,” he continued. “For example there is a video called My Daddy the Police Officer, which tells the story of a young girl whose father is a policeman and how he has to go to work during a family gathering - her grandfather is also a policeman and he tells her stories - this tells the public what it’s like to be a police officer.”Chetrit highlighted that there are exhibits displaying the types of tools and technology that different units use during operations, mannequins showcasing a variety of police uniforms from specific time periods and guided tours, as well as multimedia and interactive exhibits.He added that every police trainee also has to visit the center to learn about their specific police unit.“We want as many people coming here as possible - we get a few hundred every day and during Chol Hamoed, we get over 2,000 visitors and we are so glad to have them,” Chetrit concluded.Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld added that next week’s events at the center will educate the public about the role of the police and give people the opportunity to learn first-hand about what it does.“The museum plays a key role in terms of connecting to the citizens and our role as police - unlike in many countries in the world, Israel Police and its units serve the entire Israeli nation… It’s a place where people can learn and listen about the [police] units, its operations and the significant stages. At the museum itself we have groups that come and visit from all over the world and the numbers are considerably increasing,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity to see the different levels and to learn about the reality of the Israel Police.”Events will take place over Monday and Tuesday, April 2 and April 3. Entrance is free of charge and gates open at 9 a.m., with the last available time to enter the center being at 2 p.m. Events are expected to conclude at about 3 p.m. on both days. The demonstrations will take place in the museum area.