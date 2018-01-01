January 01 2018
Israeli Police uncover new cases of elderly abuse in nursing homes

January 1, 2018 19:06

Video footage of abuse of elderly residents, some in their 90s, at two nursing homes in Petah Tikvah and in Rehovot, was released by police.

An elderly woman suffers from PTSD. [illustrative]

An elderly woman. [illustrative]. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Less than a year after elderly abuse at nursing homes made headlines, the police announced new cases of abuse at two nursing homes in the Center on Monday.

Video footage of abuse of elderly residents, some in their 90s, at two nursing homes in Petah Tikvah and in Rehovot, was released by police.  The police further revealed that they had arrested six suspects on Monday morning as part of their months-long undercover operation in the nursing homes.

“We came across incidents of unnecessary force in lifting up the elderly and in the care for them in a manner that brought real suspicion of violent crimes against these elderly,” Chief Superintendent Ziv Sagiv said on Monday.

According to the investigation, the police uncovered a number of instances of violence against the elderly, including caregivers pulling their hair, using unnecessary force, throwing dirty towels and even diapers on their faces, and smothering them with pillows.

“The Israeli police views with severity the phenomenon of abuse of helpless people at the hands of their caregivers and our investigation is a part of our fight against this phenomenon,” Sagiv said.

Monday’s arrests come less than one year after a Channel 2 exposé sparked national outrage over documented abuse, assault and threats against the elderly by employees at the Neot Kipat Hazahav, an elderly care facility in Haifa.

In February 2017, following the expose and at the instruction of Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz, inspectors from his ministry launched a nationwide operation conducting surprise inspections of 129 nursing homes throughout the country.

The operation, aptly named, "Do not cast me away in old age,” saw two inspectors arrive at each nursing home, touring the facilities, examining the dynamic between the patients and the staff, examining the quality of food served, cleanliness, and conducting interviews with senior staff on duty and randomly selected four elderly occupants.

Since that time, the police said they have made combatting abuse a priority and have continued investigating and following up on reported cases of abuse.


