JNF to host events across the US in honor of Women's Month

As Women’s History Month kicks off in the United States and International Women’s Day approaches this Thursday, The Jewish National Fund is doing its part to pay tribute to the remarkable contributions its female members have made to the organization.



Throughout March, JNF will host more than 30 events nationwide, where its prominent women members will talk about the work that they’ve done to enhance the organization and why JNF has played a critical role in their lives.





These events will be held in conjunction with a robust social media campaign held by JNF, whose website, blog and social media accounts will spotlight an array of women who have made a lasting impact on the organization.And thanks to JNF major donors Theresa Lungwitz and Polly Levine of Arizona, all proceeds raised during this month will be matched up to a total of $1 million.“Women raise money with their heart,” said JNFuture National Chairwoman Stephanie Kelman. “I’m not saying men don’t, but women are able to reach other women on a more emotional level and relate to some of the issues that we’re working toward a bit more personally. Jewish National Fund is going to be a ‘women-run’ organization in the next 20 years, for sure.”As such, female representation in JNF leadership is on the rise: Almost half of those positions are held by women, with 22 national board, 19 local board and 150 task force positions all held by women.Many of these women are also part of JNF’s Women for Israel campaign, founded in 1999. It is one of the most successful JNF divisions to date, consisting of over 50,000 donors who demonstrate every day the power of women in the philanthropic world.“In 2013, women contributed a little more than $11m. to our annual campaign,” says JNF’s National Vice President of Women for Israel and San Diego Board President Myra Chack Fleischer. “In just four short years, that number has ballooned to more than $22m. – an incredible 100% increase.”For more information, visit: jnf.org/women This article was written in cooperation with the JNF-USA.