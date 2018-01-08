January 09 2018
Tevet, 22, 5778
Jerusalem man charged with raping daughter hundreds of times

By
January 8, 2018 16:49

The man allegedly told his daughter he hated her and “started loving her only after he started looking at her in a sexual way.”




Illustrative photo of handcuffs

Illustrative photo of handcuffs. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

The Jerusalem District Court indicted a 47-year-old man on Monday on charges of raping his daughter hundreds of times over the course six years.

The prosecution maintains the man physically and mentally abused his daughter at least twice a week during that time.

The man – whose name is under a gag order in order to protect his daughter – started raping his victim when she was 12 years old, according to the indictment, and continued until one week before she was drafted into the IDF.

Some 75 videos and more than 1,400 pornographic photographs in which the man forced his daughter to pose were found among the man’s possessions. The indictment details how the father ordered his daughter to remake pornographic films that he had previously watched.

It is also notes that for years the man told his daughter he hated her and “started loving her only after he started looking at her in a sexual way.”

The prosecution indicted the man on multiple charges of rape, sodomy, and indecent assault, and asked the court to extend his remand until the end of legal proceedings.


