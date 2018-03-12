March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
J’lem deputy mayor Turgeman arrested as part of a corruption probe

Police said in a statement that they suspect that they will “keep investigating misconducts, carried out in a conflict of interest.”

By
March 12, 2018 16:29
Meir Turgeman

Meir Turgeman. (photo credit: MEIR TURGEMAN)

Israel Police arrested Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman on Monday as part a corruption probe involving senior officials in the capital’s municipality.

Turgeman, the head of the Planning and Construction Committee in the municipality, is suspected of accepting bribe in return to promoting the interests of others figures involved. He was arrested along with five others that are suspected of fraud, breach of trust, abuse of power and tax offenses.

It added that it will “get anywhere there is a suspicion of public corruption that harms the day-t-day administration and the ordinary citizens.”

Last month, Turgeman announced that he is running for mayor in the upcoming October municipal elections.


