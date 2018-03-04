March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

WATCH: Oil spill at Haifa Harbor prevented from spreading to sea

A criminal investigation had been opened to look into the matter and the ship is prevented from leaving the country.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 4, 2018 16:21

Oil spill at Haifa harbor (Dan Biron, National Marine Environmental Protection Unit, Ministry of Environmental Protection)

Oil spill at Haifa harbor (Dan Biron, National Marine Environmental Protection Unit, Ministry of Environmental Protection)

The ship Moraz, sailing under the flag of Panama, was responsible for an oil spill on Sunday at Haifa Harbor in Israel's north, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The harbor crew was able to prevent the mazut oil, a type of oil fuel, from reaching the open sea.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The event was defined as a Tier-1 event, meaning it was contained inside the harbor.

The ship is now prevented from leaving Israel and a crew of inspectors on behalf of the Ministry of Environmental Protection are looking into the accident to uncover what happened.


Related Content

Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz
March 4, 2018
Hefetz, Elovitch out on bail but remain under house arrest

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 17 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut