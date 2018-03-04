WATCH: Oil spill at Haifa Harbor prevented from spreading to sea

The ship Moraz, sailing under the flag of Panama, was responsible for an oil spill on Sunday at Haifa Harbor in Israel's north, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environmental Protection.



The harbor crew was able to prevent the mazut oil, a type of oil fuel, from reaching the open sea.





The event was defined as a Tier-1 event, meaning it was contained inside the harbor.The ship is now prevented from leaving Israel and a crew of inspectors on behalf of the Ministry of Environmental Protection are looking into the accident to uncover what happened.