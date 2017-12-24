December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Organs of deceased French immigrant save the lives of five people

By
December 24, 2017 11:26

Ben (Benjamin) Mec, 32 years old, was fatally hurt in a motorcycle accident last week. His family decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five people.




Ben Mec . (photo credit: Courtesy)

After he was struck and killed by a motorcycle, the organs of 32-year-old Ben Mec, an immigrant from France, were used to help save the lives of 5 people.

Despite efforts to revive him after the accident, he was pronounced brain dead after three days. His parents, brother, and grandmother arrived from France to be by his side and agreed to donate his organs.

One of the people who he helped indirectly save was a woman who had waited for 22 years for an organ transplant.

Ben Mec memorial in Tel Aviv/ Courtesy

An MFA student in the Bezalel Academy of Fine Art, Mec was loved by hundreds of friends who erected a make-shift monument in Tel Aviv on the corner of Hertzel and Florentin in Tel Aviv where they lit memory candles in his honor.


