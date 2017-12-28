December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Palestinian teen who slapped Israeli soldier to face charges

By REUTERS
December 28, 2017 19:35

The military said in a statement the officer "acted professionally" but right-wing Israeli politicians described his behavior as humiliating.

1 minute read.



Palestinian teens filmed slapping IDF soldiers (Credit: Facebook/The Israel Project)

Palestinian teens filmed slapping IDF soldiers (Credit: Facebook/The Israel Project)

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl who gained notoriety by slapping an Israeli officer in the face two weeks ago will face assault charges in an Israeli military court, prosecutors said on Thursday (December 28).

The December 15 incident in the occupied West Bank was captured on video and posted on the Internet, drawing attention on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Palestinians hailed the teenager, Ahed Tamimi, as a hero. Israelis debated whether the officer, who along with another soldier was also kicked by the girl, had done the right thing by opting not to strike back.

The melee occurred at the entrance to Tamimi's family home in Nabi Saleh, a village in the West Bank, during what the army said was stone-throwing at soldiers. Weekly protests against Israeli settlement policy have been held there for years.

The military said in a statement the officer "acted professionally" but right-wing Israeli politicians described his behavior as humiliating.

Three days after a video clip of the confrontation was broadcast on Israeli television, Tamimi - who can be heard on the video clip shouting at the soldiers to leave - was arrested.

At Thursday's hearing, in a military courtroom in Ofer Prison near the Palestinian city of Ramallah, prosecutors said they intend to indict the teenager on charges that include aggravated assault and insulting a soldier.

Prosecutors asked the court to extend her detention term for another seven days to give them time to prepare the charge sheet.

Tamimi made news two years ago when she was pictured biting a soldier who tried to arrest her younger brother. Their father has been a leading activist in the village.


Related Content

Gal Mekel
December 28, 2017
Deputy foreign affairs minister: NBA should stop using term 'occupied'

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut