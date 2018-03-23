End of the dispute: Jerusalem municipality passes annual budget

A general view of Jerusalem shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount December 6, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Jerusalem municipality city council passed late Thursday night its annual budget for 2018.



The passed budget is the largest one that ever passed for the capital, a municipality statement said. It includes some NIS 6 billion for the regular budget and an additional NIS 3 billion for development.





This comes after Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat negotiated with the Ministry of Finance, and received some NIS 877 million in governmental support for Jerusalem, of which NIS 700 million will be the “capital’s grant”; NIS 87 million will be an addition to the regular budget; and NIS 90 million will come from past obligations of the finance and interior ministries and other amounts that were agreed upon with other ministries.It was also agreed that an additional budget will be given to improving the sanitation and conditions in east Jerusalem, according to agreements that will be made with the Jerusalem affairs ministries.A municipality statement said that “the 2018 budget continues development in the field of education and includes adding thousands of new classrooms; the development of Jerusalem’s economy; the development of transportation infrastructures, the appearance of the city and its cleanliness level; closing [social] gaps and continuing the development of culture, welfare and the community.”After passing the budget, Barkat said: “I am proud to pass this meaningful budget - the largest one ever passed in Jerusalem.“NIS 9 billion for the regular and for the development [budgets] is an outstanding amount that will allow Jerusalem to move forward, develop in all fields, close gaps and bless the residents of the city and its visitors,” he said.The budget was supposed to be voted on at the end of 2017. However, due to a feud between Barkat and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon – which included signs being posted throughout the capital against Kahlon, a strike, and piles of garbage covering the capital – budget discussions were postponed. A joint team was formed that included representatives of the municipality and the finance and interior ministries in order to solve the crisis.After the budget passed, MK Rachel Azaria - a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem and currently a member of Kahlon’s Kulanu party- said that she is glad that “the fake crisis” is over.“We could have avoided this whole unnecessary drama, since similar amounts were discussed in the past,” she said.“But what’s important is that the city of Jerusalem finally has a budget,” she added.