April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Knesset ceremony for Jew accused of aiding Nazis sparks controversy

Likud minister Ofir Akunis stormed out of when MK Michaeli lit a candle in honor of her grandfather, who saved Jews but some claimed "sold his soul to the devil."

By
April 12, 2018 14:50
1 minute read.
MK Merav Mikhaeli and mother Susie Kastner light a candle for Rudolph Kastner in Knesset ceremony

Mk Merav Mikhaeli and mother Susie Kastner light a candle for Rudolph Kastner in Knesset ceremony April 12, 2018. (photo credit: YONATAN ZINDEL/KNESSET SPOKESMAN)

The controversial legacy of Rudolph Israel Kastner, who helped nearly 1700 Jews escape the Holocaust, but was assassinated following accusations of Nazi collaboration, came to the Knesset’s Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony Thursday, when Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli, his granddaughter, lit a candle in his honor.


When Kastner was memorialized, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis stormed out of the Chagall Hall in which the ceremony was held.


The controversy began when Michaeli and her mother, Susie Kastner, gave an interview to Ma'ariv saying that the Knesset will memorialize Kastner, making it the first time any official state body recognized his work to save Hungarian Jews, other than a mention at Yad Vashem.


The Knesset distanced itself from Michaeli’s claim, pointing out that for over 30 years MKs have been lighting candles in memory of their loved ones who perished in or survived the Holocaust.


“The Knesset has never and will never hold personal ceremonies for a Holocaust victim or survivor,” the statement reads. “MKs who light candles dedicate it to their family members…and no one in the Knesset can tell the MKs who they should honor. It is wrong and immoral to try to decide who is more or less worthy among the victims and survivors, and the Knesset certainly will not behave in such a way.”


Kastner’s story has long been a matter of controversy. He was a prominent Zionist activist in Hungary, who negotiated with senior SS officer Adolf Eichmann to allow 1,684 Jews to leave for Switzerland, thus saving their lives, for about $1000 a person.


In Israel, he joined Labor precursor Mapai and became spokesman for the Trade and Industry Ministry in 1952. A year later, a pamphlet was published accusing him of collaborating with the Nazis, specifically because he helped SS officer Kurt Becher avoid a war crimes prosecution by giving a positive character assessment.


In the subsequent libel suit, the court said Kastner “sold his soul to the devil,” and sacrificed the Hungarian Jews he didn’t save by not telling them what the Nazis had planned for them.


Kastner was assassinated by Zeev Eckstein, a Lehi veteran, in 1957.

A year later the Supreme Court reversed most of the ruling against him. The court declared the pamphlet libelous, except for the "criminal and perjurious way" in which Kastner defended Becher, the Nazi. 

 


